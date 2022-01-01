Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve shawarma

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Shawarma$0.00
Inspired from bold flavors of chicken shawarma, this salmon shawarma uses the same marinade for intense flavor. Served with a side of roasted vegetables.
More about The Busy Beestro
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa image

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHAWARMA NAAN "TACOS"$17.00
Three Naan Bread Tacos, Chicken Shawarma, Kale Pesto Aioli, Harvest Greens, Marinated Tomato, Cucumber (Substitute Soy Glazed Mushrooms for Vegetarian)
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow MKE

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHAWARMA NAAN "TACOS"$17.00
Three Naan Bread Tacos, filled with Chicken Shawarma, Marinated Tomato,
Cucumber, Organic Harvest Greens, Kale Pesto Aioli (Substitute Soy Glazed Mushrooms for Vegetarian)
More about Crafty Cow MKE

