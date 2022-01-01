Shawarma in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve shawarma
More about The Busy Beestro
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Salmon Shawarma
|$0.00
Inspired from bold flavors of chicken shawarma, this salmon shawarma uses the same marinade for intense flavor. Served with a side of roasted vegetables.
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|SHAWARMA NAAN "TACOS"
|$17.00
Three Naan Bread Tacos, Chicken Shawarma, Kale Pesto Aioli, Harvest Greens, Marinated Tomato, Cucumber (Substitute Soy Glazed Mushrooms for Vegetarian)