Shepherds pies in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve shepherds pies
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$14.50
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Red Lion Pub
1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.99
Braised lamb shoulder and roasted vegetables stewed and topped with mashed potatoes.
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$14.50
