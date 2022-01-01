Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve short ribs

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rueben$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
The Shorewood$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haddock and Chips$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
Hue Restaurant image

 

Hue Restaurant

2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bun Thit Nuong | Beef Noodle Bowl$16.50
Grilled lemongrass-garlic marinated beef with a house-made egg roll. Served atop a bed of fresh lettuce, mints, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, and crushed peanuts. Served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce.
Hue Sample Platter$14.95
A little bit of each: 3 spicy crab rangoons, 2 egg rolls, 2 beef skewers, and a shrimp spring roll. No substitutions, please.
Goi Cuon | Fresh Spring Rolls$7.95
Pair of rice paper rolls, filled with lettuce, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, mints, and rice noodles. Choose from shrimp, grilled pork sausage, tofu, or "Veggie Meat."
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bucatini (Cream)$13.50
Cream. Grana Padano Cheese. Black Pepper. Chives.
Pasta of the Week$16.00
Bucatini
Cream Sauce
Pesto
Sundried Tomato Pesto
Burrata
Herbs
Parmesan
Bucatini (Tomato)$10.00
Tomato Sauce. Parmesan.
Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
