Short ribs in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve short ribs
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Rueben
|$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
|The Shorewood
|$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Haddock and Chips
|$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
|Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
Hue Restaurant
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee
|Bun Thit Nuong | Beef Noodle Bowl
|$16.50
Grilled lemongrass-garlic marinated beef with a house-made egg roll. Served atop a bed of fresh lettuce, mints, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, and crushed peanuts. Served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce.
|Hue Sample Platter
|$14.95
A little bit of each: 3 spicy crab rangoons, 2 egg rolls, 2 beef skewers, and a shrimp spring roll. No substitutions, please.
|Goi Cuon | Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Pair of rice paper rolls, filled with lettuce, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, mints, and rice noodles. Choose from shrimp, grilled pork sausage, tofu, or "Veggie Meat."