Shrimp burritos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about BelAir Cantina - Water Street
BelAir Cantina - Water Street
1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee
|Shrimp Burrito Bowl
|$13.96
Served over lettuce. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, citrus slaw, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
|Shrimp Burrito
|$13.96
The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, citrus slaw, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
More about BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa
|Shrimp Burrito Bowl
|$13.96
Served over lettuce. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, citrus slaw, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
|Shrimp Burrito
|$13.96
The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, citrus slaw, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
More about BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue
BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue
2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee
|Shrimp Burrito Bowl
|$13.96
Served over lettuce. The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, citrus slaw, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.
|Shrimp Burrito
|$13.96
The ORIGINAL chipotle shrimp, citrus slaw, corn salsa, pico de gallo, rice, cilantro, chipotle ancho mayo, salsa roja, queso fundido.