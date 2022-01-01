Sliders in Milwaukee
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Portland Slider Burger
|$13.00
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Slider
|$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
|Angus Sliders 3
|$8.99
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)