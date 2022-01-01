Sliders in Milwaukee

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Portland Slider Burger$13.00
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Breakfast Slider image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Slider$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Angus Sliders image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Angus Sliders 3$8.99
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Bavette image

 

Bavette

330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
with hot honey butter, garlic pickles, collard greens and pimento cheese
More about Bavette

