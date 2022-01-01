Spinach and artichoke dip in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|SM Cheese
|$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
|SM The Dill
|$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
|SM Pepperoni
|$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
Eagle Park Brewing Company
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Milwaukee Ale House
233 N Water St, Milwaukee
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.00
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Po'Boy - CHICKEN
|$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
|Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)