Spinach and artichoke dip in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
SM Cheese$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
SM The Dill$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
SM Pepperoni$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
Cheese Curds$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Milwaukee Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Milwaukee Ale House

233 N Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
More about Milwaukee Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po'Boy - CHICKEN$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
Nachos$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
More about Cloud Red

