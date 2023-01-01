Steak salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve steak salad
SUSHI
C-viche - Bay View
2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee
|Steak Cesar Salad
|$16.00
Story Hill BKC
5100 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee
|Cast Iron Steak Salad
|$18.00
Seared & Sliced Chuck Filet, Mixed Greens, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Cured Olives, Montamore Cheese, Basil Pesto Vinaigrette, Croutons, Balsamic Glaze, Pickled Onion
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Steak SALAD
|$13.00
Ney's Farm grilled steak*, spring mix, arugula, red pepper, cucumber, purple cabbage, herbs, scallions, crispy onion, cilantro, coconut curry vinaigrette (on the side).
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.