Steak salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve steak salad

SUSHI

C-viche - Bay View

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Cesar Salad$16.00
More about C-viche - Bay View
Story Hill BKC

5100 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cast Iron Steak Salad$18.00
Seared & Sliced Chuck Filet, Mixed Greens, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Cured Olives, Montamore Cheese, Basil Pesto Vinaigrette, Croutons, Balsamic Glaze, Pickled Onion
More about Story Hill BKC
Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak SALAD$13.00
Ney's Farm grilled steak*, spring mix, arugula, red pepper, cucumber, purple cabbage, herbs, scallions, crispy onion, cilantro, coconut curry vinaigrette (on the side).
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Cloud Red

