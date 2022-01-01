Steak sandwiches in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings
|$14.00
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
|Famous Corn Bread
|$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
Amilinda
315 E Wisconsin, Milwaukee
|Skirt Steak Sandwich
|$14.50
Seared skirt steak, prego sauce, roasted roma tomatoes, marinated onions, and jersey cow ricotta, served on a Papo Seco roll with a side of bravas fries.
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Po'Boy - CHICKEN
|$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
|Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza