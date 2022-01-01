Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Carson's Ribs image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE CARRY OUT
🚘 REQUIRED-Type Color, License Plate, and Cell Number of pick up vehicle in the Special Instructions Box below
Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings$14.00
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
More about Carson's Ribs
Amilinda image

 

Amilinda

315 E Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Sandwich$14.50
Seared skirt steak, prego sauce, roasted roma tomatoes, marinated onions, and jersey cow ricotta, served on a Papo Seco roll with a side of bravas fries.
More about Amilinda
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Consumer pic

 

Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po'Boy - CHICKEN$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
Nachos$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
More about Cloud Red
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

