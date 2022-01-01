Steak tacos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve steak tacos
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Baja Taco
|$4.50
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
|Brisket Taco
|$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
|Steak Taco
|$4.75
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Makk'n' Cheese
2911 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee
|Sweet Suzy Makk
|$12.99
Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.
|Makk Daddy
|$9.99
Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.
|Elote Makk
|$11.99
Mexican Street Corn a top of our cheesy original Makk Daddy. (add a protein to it, you'll thank us later;))