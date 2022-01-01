Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve steak tacos

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria image

 

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Taco$4.50
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
Brisket Taco$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
Steak Taco$4.75
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Makk'n' Cheese/Juana Taco image

 

Makk'n' Cheese

2911 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Suzy Makk$12.99
Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.
Makk Daddy$9.99
Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.
Elote Makk$11.99
Mexican Street Corn a top of our cheesy original Makk Daddy. (add a protein to it, you'll thank us later;))
More about Makk'n' Cheese
2 Steak Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Ravioli

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Sirloin Steaks

Pies

Steak Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston