Sundaes in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve sundaes

Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Classic Burger$12.95
Our classic burger topped with your choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, or bleu cheese. Add bacon for $1.00.
Faux Bahn Mi$12.95
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
LuLu Chips$3.50
Thick-sliced potato chips made fresh to order. Add a small side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce for $.50 more.
More about Cafe LuLu
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

