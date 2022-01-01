Sundaes in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Cafe LuLu
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|The Classic Burger
|$12.95
Our classic burger topped with your choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, or bleu cheese. Add bacon for $1.00.
|Faux Bahn Mi
|$12.95
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
|LuLu Chips
|$3.50
Thick-sliced potato chips made fresh to order. Add a small side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce for $.50 more.
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar