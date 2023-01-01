Super burritos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve super burritos
Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield
|Chile Verde Super Burrito
|$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with beans and chile verde pork. Topped with salsa verde and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Super Burrito
|$10.75
Pinto beans, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream, & guacamole in a flour tortilla.