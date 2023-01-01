Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Super burritos in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve super burritos

Consumer pic

 

Los Mariachi's - Greenfield

4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Verde Super Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with beans and chile verde pork. Topped with salsa verde and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Burrito$10.75
Pinto beans, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream, & guacamole in a flour tortilla.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Consumer pic

 

Cielito Lindo - 733 s 2nd st

733 s 2nd st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Super Burrito$10.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat (chicken, pork, steak, or ground beef), refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado slices.
More about Cielito Lindo - 733 s 2nd st

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Tostadas

Noodle Bowls

Rangoon

Chorizo Burritos

Ceviche

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken Pitas

Aloo Tikkis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Bronzeville

No reviews yet

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1820 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston