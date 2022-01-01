Tacos in Milwaukee

Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve tacos

Barbacoa Tacos image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Tacos$12.60
Moroccan-spiced beef, red cabbage, goat cheese, lime crema, radish
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Brisket Taco image

 

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Taco$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
Steak Taco$4.50
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Baja Taco$4.00
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Simple Cafe image

 

Simple Cafe

2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$13.95
More about Simple Cafe
Cafe Corazon image

 

Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
ALA TACO TG
Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco
TACO TRUCK DINNER TG$12.50
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
More about Cafe Corazon
2 Steak Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$16.00
More about C-viche
Urban Beets image

 

Urban Beets

3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
More about Urban Beets
5 Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mikes

1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
5 Tacos$15.00
Choose any 5 of our delicious tacos
3 Tacos 1 Side$12.00
Chose any 3 tacos and 1 side
More about Taco Mikes
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Cafe Corazon

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
TACO TRUCK DINNER$12.00
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
More about Cafe Corazon
Taco Pocket image

 

Paloma Taco & Tequila

5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Pocket$10.00
tostada shell loaded with gringo beef, shredded lettuce, chihuahua cheese, tomato, onion, elotes crema, all wrapped in a burrito shell and toasted to perfection. choose different protein for upcharge.
More about Paloma Taco & Tequila
Taco image

 

Chucho's Red Tacos

4511 S 6th St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco$2.75
Taco Plate
TUESDAY Taco$1.50
More about Chucho's Red Tacos

