Tacos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tacos
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$12.60
Moroccan-spiced beef, red cabbage, goat cheese, lime crema, radish
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Brisket Taco
|$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
|Steak Taco
|$4.50
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
|Baja Taco
|$4.00
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
More about Cafe Corazon
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|ALA TACO TG
Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco
|TACO TRUCK DINNER TG
|$12.50
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about Urban Beets
Urban Beets
3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
More about Taco Mikes
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mikes
1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee
|5 Tacos
|$15.00
Choose any 5 of our delicious tacos
|3 Tacos 1 Side
|$12.00
Chose any 3 tacos and 1 side
More about Cafe Corazon
GRILL
Cafe Corazon
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|TACO TRUCK DINNER
|$12.00
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
More about Paloma Taco & Tequila
Paloma Taco & Tequila
5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Taco Pocket
|$10.00
tostada shell loaded with gringo beef, shredded lettuce, chihuahua cheese, tomato, onion, elotes crema, all wrapped in a burrito shell and toasted to perfection. choose different protein for upcharge.