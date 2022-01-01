Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Thai Tea
Milwaukee restaurants that serve thai tea
KIN by Rice n Roll
7484 West State Street, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea Latte
$5.00
More about KIN by Rice n Roll
AppeThai - -WI
3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea
$3.50
More about AppeThai - -WI
Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee
Sliders
Brisket
Fried Pickles
Lox
Tomato Soup
Turkey Clubs
Chili
Shepherds Pies
Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore
Walker's Point
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Bay View
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
East Side
Avg 5
(15 restaurants)
East Town
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bronzeville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Riverwest
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More near Milwaukee to explore
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1486 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(558 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston