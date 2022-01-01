Tomato soup in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Makk'n' Cheese
Makk'n' Cheese
2911 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee
|Sweet Suzy Makk
|$12.99
Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.
|Makk Daddy
|$9.99
Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.
|Elote Makk
|$11.99
Mexican Street Corn a top of our cheesy original Makk Daddy. (add a protein to it, you'll thank us later;))
More about Company Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|Large Tots 2 Sauces
|$7.00
Heap o Tots. 2 Sauces.
|Large Fries 2 Sauces
|$7.00
Heap o Fries. 2 Sauces.
|Company Butter Burger
|$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
More about Makk'n'Cheese
Makk'n'Cheese
2242 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Bay View
|Kids Makk Daddy
|$6.99
Kids size original Makk Daddy.
|Sweet Suzy
|$13.99
Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.
|Makk Daddy
|$9.99
Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.
More about MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Eggs 2
|$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
|Bacon
|$2.99
3 Slices
|Toast
|$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly