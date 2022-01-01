Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve tomato soup

Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Makk'n' Cheese/Juana Taco image

 

Makk'n' Cheese

2911 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Suzy Makk$12.99
Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.
Makk Daddy$9.99
Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.
Elote Makk$11.99
Mexican Street Corn a top of our cheesy original Makk Daddy. (add a protein to it, you'll thank us later;))
More about Makk'n' Cheese
Company Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Large Tots 2 Sauces$7.00
Heap o Tots. 2 Sauces.
Large Fries 2 Sauces$7.00
Heap o Fries. 2 Sauces.
Company Butter Burger$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
More about Company Brewing
Makk'n'Cheese image

 

Makk'n'Cheese

2242 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Bay View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Makk Daddy$6.99
Kids size original Makk Daddy.
Sweet Suzy$13.99
Pulled pork, bacon, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce drizzle a top our original Makk Daddy.
Makk Daddy$9.99
Our original Makk Daddy, no description needed.
More about Makk'n'Cheese
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe image

 

MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe

700 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs 2$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
Bacon$2.99
3 Slices
Toast$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
More about MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauces and Such
The Basics
Caesar Wrap$12.50
More about Midtown Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Avocado Toast

Chicken Parmesan

Mushroom Burgers

Cake

Paninis

Bruschetta

Margherita Pizza

Clam Chowder

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston