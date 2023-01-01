Tortas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tortas
More about Cafe Corazon Bay View
Cafe Corazon Bay View
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|TORTA
|$13.00
|PIG OUT TORTA
|$15.00
PORK PIBIL, BACON, FRIED EGG, PICKLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, AND SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE ON A TOASTED TELERA ROLL. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
More about LuLu Café & Bar
LuLu Café & Bar
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Torta de Carnitas
|$13.25
Slow cooked, shredded pork piled on a
crusty roll with lettuce and tomato, then topped with Queso Añejo and fresh avocado and served with a side of our house-made
spicy chipotle salsa.
More about Kompali
Kompali
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee
|TORTA ARGENTINIAN
|$13.00
SAME
|TORTA CHICKEN MILANESA
|$13.00
Lettuce,Tomatoes,onions,jalapenos,chz
|TORTA GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.00
SAME
More about Cubanitas Milwaukee
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Cubanitas Milwaukee
728 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Torta De Coco
|$6.75
|Torta De Cayo Hueso
|$7.00
More about Paloma Taco & Tequila
Paloma Taco & Tequila
5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Torta
|$12.00
A fresh, toasted, Peter Sciortino's brioche roll topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, and a drizzle of serano crema with your choice of protein.