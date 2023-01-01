Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tortas

Cafe Corazon Bay View

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
TORTA$13.00
PIG OUT TORTA$15.00
PORK PIBIL, BACON, FRIED EGG, PICKLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, AND SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE ON A TOASTED TELERA ROLL. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
More about Cafe Corazon Bay View
LuLu Café & Bar

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta de Carnitas$13.25
Slow cooked, shredded pork piled on a
crusty roll with lettuce and tomato, then topped with Queso Añejo and fresh avocado and served with a side of our house-made
spicy chipotle salsa.
More about LuLu Café & Bar
Kompali

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TORTA ARGENTINIAN$13.00
SAME
TORTA CHICKEN MILANESA$13.00
Lettuce,Tomatoes,onions,jalapenos,chz
TORTA GRILLED CHICKEN$13.00
SAME
More about Kompali
SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Cubanitas Milwaukee

728 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Torta De Coco$6.75
Torta De Cayo Hueso$7.00
More about Cubanitas Milwaukee
Paloma Taco & Tequila

5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta$12.00
A fresh, toasted, Peter Sciortino's brioche roll topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, and a drizzle of serano crema with your choice of protein.
More about Paloma Taco & Tequila
Kompali Taqueria

1205 East Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Torta Carnitas$13.75
Pulled pork, pork beans, panela cheese, avocado, onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
More about Kompali Taqueria

