Turkey bacon in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Third Street Tavern - 1110 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive

1110 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt$12.95
More about Third Street Tavern - 1110 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive
Item pic

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Bacon Brie$13.50
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Ranch Panini$15.75
- Turkey topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and homemade ranch dressing, then grilled to perfection
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

