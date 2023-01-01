Turkey bacon in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Third Street Tavern - 1110 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive
Third Street Tavern - 1110 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive
1110 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Milwaukee
|Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt
|$12.95
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Turkey Bacon Brie
|$13.50
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Turkey Bacon Cheddar Ranch Panini
|$15.75
- Turkey topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and homemade ranch dressing, then grilled to perfection