Turkey melts in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve turkey melts
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Melt
|$10.95
Smoked turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard, and melted swiss cheese on toasted rye.
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|*Special* Turkey Artichoke Melt
|$16.00
Sliced turkey, artichokes, swiss cheese, pesto aioli, and arugula on housemade rosemary focaccia