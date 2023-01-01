Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve turkey melts

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey & Swiss Melt$10.95
Smoked turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard, and melted swiss cheese on toasted rye.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Special* Turkey Artichoke Melt$16.00
Sliced turkey, artichokes, swiss cheese, pesto aioli, and arugula on housemade rosemary focaccia
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward - Third Ward

189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Cranberry Melt$12.00
Boar’s Head® Ovengold®
Turkey Breast, spiced cranberry jam, Gouda cheese, rosemary garlic aioli, herb focaccia.
More about Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward - Third Ward

Map

Map

