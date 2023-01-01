Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable biryani in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve vegetable biryani

India Garden

2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE BIRYANI$14.95
(VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE) Basmati rice cooked with green vegetables.
More about India Garden
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dum Vegetable Biryani$26.00
Fragrant Basmati Rice cooked with aromatic vegetables
Jackfruit & Vegetable Biryani$26.00
Seasoned Jackfruit, Roasted Vegetables & Basmati Rice cooked together in Paella Style
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

