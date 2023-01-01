Vegetable biryani in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
India Garden
2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa
|VEGETABLE BIRYANI
|$14.95
(VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE) Basmati rice cooked with green vegetables.
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee
|Dum Vegetable Biryani
|$26.00
Fragrant Basmati Rice cooked with aromatic vegetables
|Jackfruit & Vegetable Biryani
|$26.00
Seasoned Jackfruit, Roasted Vegetables & Basmati Rice cooked together in Paella Style