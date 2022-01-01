Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian burritos in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos

Item pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Water Street

1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Port Rajas Burrito (Vegetarian)$12.00
Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
More about BelAir Cantina - Water Street
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa image

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETARIAN BURRITO$15.50
Chickpea & Cilantro Wrap stuffed with Taco Seasoned Quinoa, Poblano Pepper
Medley, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Organic Harvest Greens, Edamame & Chickpea,
Topped with, Salsa Roja, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow MKE

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETARIAN BURRITO$15.50
Chickpea & Cilantro Wrap stuffed with Taco Seasoned Quinoa, Poblano Pepper
Medley, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Organic Harvest Greens, Edamame & Chickpea,
Topped with, Salsa Roja, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
More about Crafty Cow MKE
Item pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa

6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Port Rajas Burrito (Vegetarian)$12.00
Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
More about BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
Item pic

 

BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue

2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Port Rajas Burrito (Vegetarian)$12.00
Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
More about BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue

