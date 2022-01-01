Vegetarian burritos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos
BelAir Cantina - Water Street
1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee
|Port Rajas Burrito (Vegetarian)
|$12.00
Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa - 6519 W North Ave
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|VEGETARIAN BURRITO
|$15.50
Chickpea & Cilantro Wrap stuffed with Taco Seasoned Quinoa, Poblano Pepper
Medley, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Organic Harvest Greens, Edamame & Chickpea,
Topped with, Salsa Roja, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow MKE
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|VEGETARIAN BURRITO
|$15.50
Chickpea & Cilantro Wrap stuffed with Taco Seasoned Quinoa, Poblano Pepper
Medley, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Organic Harvest Greens, Edamame & Chickpea,
Topped with, Salsa Roja, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa
|Port Rajas Burrito (Vegetarian)
|$12.00
Portobello mushrooms, rajas, rice, black beans, lettuce, corn salsa, crema, chimichurri, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja.