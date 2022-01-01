Veggie burritos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve veggie burritos
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
|Onion Rings
|$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
|Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner
|$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Bowl of Minis
|$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
|Side Hash Browns
|$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
|Side Bacon (4)
|$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
The Lafayette Place
1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Southern Po'Boy
|$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts