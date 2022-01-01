Veggie burritos in Milwaukee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of ranch.
Onion Rings$4.95
Battered Onion Rings with served with ranch.
Don's Famous Fish Fry Dinner$12.95
Beer Battered Cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, toast, horseradish potato pancakes
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Minis$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
Side Hash Browns$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
Side Bacon (4)$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
More about Toast
The Lafayette Place image

 

The Lafayette Place

1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Po'Boy$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
Vegan Brekkie Sammy$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts
More about The Lafayette Place
Cranky Al's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Long John$1.50
Vanilla iced long john
Chocolate Sprinkle$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Vanilla Sprinkle$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
More about Cranky Al's

