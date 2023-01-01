Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Consumer pic

 

Xankia LLC - 222 West Wells Street

222 West Wells Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.50
More about Xankia LLC - 222 West Wells Street
Hue Restaurant image

 

Hue Restaurant

2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VIETNAMESE COFFEE$4.00
More about Hue Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Vegetarian Burritos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Soup

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Mac And Cheese

Coconut Ice Cream

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (369 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston