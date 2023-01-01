Yogurt parfaits in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe - West Burleigh Street
Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe - West Burleigh Street
11250 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee
|Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Layers of Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries and Crunchy Granola
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Whipped Greek Yogurt, Poached Rhubarb, Green Strawberry, Hibiscus Honey, Seeded Buckwheat Granola, Crispy Honey, Bee Pollen, Blood Sorrel & Olive Oil
(*Gluten Free, Contains Oats, Millet, Flax Seed)
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Berry and Granola Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Vanilla Greek yogurt, with your favorite berry, choose from fresh strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries, topped with a housemade granola (contains nuts)
More about Toast Milwaukee
Toast Milwaukee
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Groovin Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$6.99
Greek Yogurt - Hemp Granola - Fresh Berries - Honey Drizzle