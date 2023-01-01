Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Banner pic

 

Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe - West Burleigh Street

11250 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Layers of Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries and Crunchy Granola
More about Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe - West Burleigh Street
Item pic

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Whipped Greek Yogurt, Poached Rhubarb, Green Strawberry, Hibiscus Honey, Seeded Buckwheat Granola, Crispy Honey, Bee Pollen, Blood Sorrel & Olive Oil
(*Gluten Free, Contains Oats, Millet, Flax Seed)
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Cafe at the Plaza image

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Berry and Granola Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Vanilla Greek yogurt, with your favorite berry, choose from fresh strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries, topped with a housemade granola (contains nuts)
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Item pic

 

Toast Milwaukee

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Groovin Greek Yogurt Parfait$6.99
Greek Yogurt - Hemp Granola - Fresh Berries - Honey Drizzle
More about Toast Milwaukee
Restaurant banner

 

Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward - Third Ward

189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Vanilla yogurt layered with fruit compote and house-made pistachio granola.
More about Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward - Third Ward

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Bleu Burgers

Cappuccino

Naan

Chicken Tenders

Peanut Butter Cookies

Gorgonzola Salad

Pad Thai

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston