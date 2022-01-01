Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Ragu
|$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
|Truffled Fried Artichokes
|$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
Kettle Range beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries or salad.
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
|Cheeseburger Shalaylee
|$10.50
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.