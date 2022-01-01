Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ragu$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
Truffled Fried Artichokes$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
Classic Burger$14.00
Kettle Range beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries or salad.
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Onion Rings$6.00
Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
Cheeseburger Shalaylee$10.50
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen image

 

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

320 E CLYBOURN ST, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

