East Side restaurants you'll love

More about Tavolino
Tavolino
2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Verdura
|$17.00
Sweet Potato Gnocchi + Crispy Leek + Sage Brown Butter + Whipped Lemon Mascarpone
|16" Palermo
|$24.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion
|Burrata
|$15.00
Fried Sweet Potato + Toasted Walnut + Frisée + Date Purée + Olive Oil + Crostini
More about Simple Cafe
Simple Cafe
2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Designer Omelet
|$13.95
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.95
|Harvest Frittata
|$13.95
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon Juice.
|Shells
|$13.50
E&F House Cheese Sauce. Bacon. Bread Crumbs. Chives.
|#3 Corn & Cheese
|$6.00
Sweet corn, cilantro, mozzarella, white cheddar, with cilantro sauce.
Baked fresh to order please allow minimum of 25 minutes