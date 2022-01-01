East Side restaurants you'll love

Go
East Side restaurants
Toast

East Side's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try East Side restaurants

Tavolino image

 

Tavolino

2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Verdura$17.00
Sweet Potato Gnocchi + Crispy Leek + Sage Brown Butter + Whipped Lemon Mascarpone
16" Palermo$24.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion
Burrata$15.00
Fried Sweet Potato + Toasted Walnut + Frisée + Date Purée + Olive Oil + Crostini
More about Tavolino
Simple Cafe image

 

Simple Cafe

2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Designer Omelet$13.95
Breakfast Sandwich$13.95
Harvest Frittata$13.95
More about Simple Cafe
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Pizza Man
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon Juice.
Shells$13.50
E&F House Cheese Sauce. Bacon. Bread Crumbs. Chives.
#3 Corn & Cheese$6.00
Sweet corn, cilantro, mozzarella, white cheddar, with cilantro sauce.
Baked fresh to order please allow minimum of 25 minutes
More about Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2273 s howell, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crossroads Collective
Banner pic

 

Merge Milwaukee

1932 East Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bulgogi$14.00
Seasoned Fries$4.00
Fried Dumplings$8.00
More about Merge Milwaukee
Map

More near East Side to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston