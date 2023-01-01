Bruschetta in East Side
East Side restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
Wild Wonder Tomato + Roasted Zucchini + Ricotta/Stracciatella/Caper/Anchovy Spread + Balsamic Reduction + Crostini
More about Pizza Man - Milwaukee
Pizza Man - Milwaukee
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Burrata Bruschetta
|$12.00
Burrata cheese, olive oil, grey sea salt, basil pesto, toasted hazelnuts, honey drizzle, oven-roasted tomatoes, crostini
|Burrata Bruschetta
|$13.00
Burrata cheese, oven-roasted tomato, honey drizzle, toasted hazelnuts, basil pesto, crostini