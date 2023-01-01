Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in East Side

Go
East Side restaurants
Toast

East Side restaurants that serve bruschetta

Tavolino image

 

Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza

2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.00
Wild Wonder Tomato + Roasted Zucchini + Ricotta/Stracciatella/Caper/Anchovy Spread + Balsamic Reduction + Crostini
More about Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man - Milwaukee

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrata Bruschetta$12.00
Burrata cheese, olive oil, grey sea salt, basil pesto, toasted hazelnuts, honey drizzle, oven-roasted tomatoes, crostini
Burrata Bruschetta$13.00
Burrata cheese, oven-roasted tomato, honey drizzle, toasted hazelnuts, basil pesto, crostini
More about Pizza Man - Milwaukee

Browse other tasty dishes in East Side

Ravioli

Tacos

Calamari

Cheesecake

Map

More near East Side to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston