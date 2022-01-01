Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Side

East Side restaurants
East Side restaurants that serve cake

Tavolino

 

Tavolino

2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Olive Oil Cake$9.00
Item pic

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Delivery
"Chai" cake$4.50
our take on coffee cake, with cashews and chai spices
Dirt Cake$5.99
Cake Batter$5.99
