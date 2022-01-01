Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
East Side
/
Milwaukee
/
East Side
/
Cake
East Side restaurants that serve cake
Tavolino
2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee
Avg 4.8
(89 reviews)
Citrus Olive Oil Cake
$9.00
More about Tavolino
Crossroads Collective
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
Avg 5
(48 reviews)
"Chai" cake
$4.50
our take on coffee cake, with cashews and chai spices
Dirt Cake
$5.99
Cake Batter
$5.99
More about Crossroads Collective
