Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
East Side
/
Milwaukee
/
East Side
/
Cheesecake
East Side restaurants that serve cheesecake
Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee
Avg 4.8
(89 reviews)
Chocolate Basque Cheesecake
$9.00
More about Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
Pizza Man - Milwaukee
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Cheesecake
$7.00
Classic New York-style cheesecake
More about Pizza Man - Milwaukee
Browse other tasty dishes in East Side
Tacos
Calamari
Ravioli
More near East Side to explore
Walker's Point
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Bay View
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
East Town
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bronzeville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Riverwest
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston