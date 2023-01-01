Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in East Side

East Side restaurants
East Side restaurants that serve cheesecake

Tavolino image

 

Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza

2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Basque Cheesecake$9.00
More about Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man - Milwaukee

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.00
Classic New York-style cheesecake
More about Pizza Man - Milwaukee

