Chicken sandwiches in East Side

Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Slap Ya Mama Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
This Brew'd Burger special features blackened chicken thighs, lemon aioli, Slap Ya Mama seasoning, Arugula and Tomatoes.
|Loaded Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
A grilled sandwich featuring sliced turkey, goat cheese, bacon, and a fresh cranberry sauce. Served alongside either chips or coleslaw.