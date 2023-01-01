Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in East Side

East Side restaurants
East Side restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slap Ya Mama Chicken Sandwich$14.00
This Brew'd Burger special features blackened chicken thighs, lemon aioli, Slap Ya Mama seasoning, Arugula and Tomatoes.
Loaded Chicken Sandwich$14.00
A grilled sandwich featuring sliced turkey, goat cheese, bacon, and a fresh cranberry sauce. Served alongside either chips or coleslaw.
More about Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
Merge

1932 East Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Beef Loaded Fries$15.00
Chicken Sandwich Seasoned Fries$13.00
Chicken Sandwich Kimichi Loaded Fries$15.00
More about Merge

