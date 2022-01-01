Curry in East Side

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Crossroads Collective - Main Bar

2238 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Red Curry Shrimp$14.00
A skewer featuring shrimp marinated in coconut red curry, New Barons beer [Witches Bit], and lemongrass, with avocado, and pickled cucumber.
Item pic

 

Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry Shrimp Bao$10.00
Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated shrimp, scallion, and radish.
Red Curry Chicken Bao$10.00
Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated chicken, scallion, and radish.
Red Curry Chicken Skewers$11.00
A chicken skewer featuring grilled chicken tossed in red curry, siracha , herb oil, rice seasoning, and cucumber.
