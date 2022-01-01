Curry in East Side
East Side restaurants that serve curry
More about Crossroads Collective - Main Bar
Crossroads Collective - Main Bar
2238 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee
|Coconut Red Curry Shrimp
|$14.00
A skewer featuring shrimp marinated in coconut red curry, New Barons beer [Witches Bit], and lemongrass, with avocado, and pickled cucumber.
More about Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Red Curry Shrimp Bao
|$10.00
Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated shrimp, scallion, and radish.
|Red Curry Chicken Bao
|$10.00
Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated chicken, scallion, and radish.
|Red Curry Chicken Skewers
|$11.00
A chicken skewer featuring grilled chicken tossed in red curry, siracha , herb oil, rice seasoning, and cucumber.