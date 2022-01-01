East Town restaurants you'll love
East Town's top cuisines
Must-try East Town restaurants
More about Rare Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rare Steakhouse
833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Herb Chicken Club
|$16.00
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Rosemary Garlic Aioli
|Classic Caesar
|$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
|Classic Caesar
|$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Full Challah French Toast
|$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
|Chive Hash Browns
|$3.50
Our classic griddle cooked hash browns topped with chives
|Plaza Scramble
|$12.00
Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Brunchkin! - Single Sandwich
|$5.00
Breakfast Sandwich Made to Order!
|Basic Brunch
|$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
|Avocado Egg BLT
|$13.00
honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast, side of waffle fries
More about The Knick
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Bacon-Bleu Burger
|$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
More about Amilinda
Amilinda
315 E Wisconsin, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Spicy fried chicken breast, arugula, lemo alioli served on a focaccia with a side of bravas fries.
|Beef Smash Burger
|$13.50
2 beef smash patties, pickled red onion, MontAmore Cheese, baby greens, and garlic alioli, served on Focaccia with a side of bravas fries.
|Skirt Steak Sandwich
|$14.50
Seared skirt steak, prego sauce, roasted roma tomatoes, marinated onions, and jersey cow ricotta, served on a Papo Seco roll with a side of bravas fries.