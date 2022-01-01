Bacon cheeseburgers in East Town

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brunch - Milwaukee image

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Burger$15.00
½ pound certified angus beef patty, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, fried egg, brioche bun, side of waffle fries
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon-Bleu Burger$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
Bacon Avocado Cheddar Burger$13.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Louis Dressing
More about The Knick

