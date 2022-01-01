Chicken sandwiches in East Town

East Town restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Deep fried buttermilk brined chicken breast with mayo and house-made sweet and sour pickles on a brioche bun. With choice of side.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Brunch - Milwaukee image

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich image

 

Amilinda

315 E Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Spicy fried chicken breast, arugula, lemo alioli served on a focaccia with a side of bravas fries.
More about Amilinda
