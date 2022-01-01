Chicken sandwiches in East Town
East Town restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Deep fried buttermilk brined chicken breast with mayo and house-made sweet and sour pickles on a brioche bun. With choice of side.
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries