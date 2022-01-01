Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in East Town

Go
East Town restaurants
Toast

East Town restaurants that serve french toast

Short Challah French Toast image

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Challah French Toast$7.50
Two pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
French Toast$3.75
1 slice of our classic Challah French Toast
Full Challah French Toast$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Brunch - Milwaukee image

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Stix$12.00
Option 1- Avocado Egg BLT w/ french toast$13.00
honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast w/ a single french toast
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.00
Vanilla Brioche, Butter, Maple Syrup. Gluten Free Bread $2
One French Toast$4.00
More about The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

Browse other tasty dishes in East Town

Omelettes

Avocado Toast

Pancakes

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Hash Browns

Map

More near East Town to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston