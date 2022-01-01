French toast in East Town
East Town restaurants that serve french toast
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Short Challah French Toast
|$7.50
Two pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
|French Toast
|$3.75
1 slice of our classic Challah French Toast
|Full Challah French Toast
|$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|French Toast Stix
|$12.00
|Option 1- Avocado Egg BLT w/ french toast
|$13.00
honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast w/ a single french toast