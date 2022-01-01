Hash browns in
East Town
/
Milwaukee
/
East Town
/
Hash Browns
East Town restaurants that serve hash browns
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
Avg 4.2
(2211 reviews)
Hash Browns
$5.00
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
Browse other tasty dishes in East Town
Chicken Sandwiches
More near East Town to explore
Walker's Point
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Bay View
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
East Side
Avg 5
(9 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Riverwest
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Bronzeville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 3.6
(7 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston