Pancakes in East Town

Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Full Pancake
|$11.00
Three of our house made buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup
|Full Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes
|$13.50
Stack of three fresh zesty lemon, buttermilk batter pancakes; griddled to perfection topped with toasted almonds, and powdered sugar. Served with our signature blueberry ginger syrup
|Buttermilk Pancake
|$5.00
1 of our house made buttermilk pancakes
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Single Specialty Pancake
|$9.00