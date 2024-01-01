Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in East Town

East Town restaurants
East Town restaurants that serve pancakes

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

Full Pancake$11.00
Three of our house made buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup
Full Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes$13.50
Stack of three fresh zesty lemon, buttermilk batter pancakes; griddled to perfection topped with toasted almonds, and powdered sugar. Served with our signature blueberry ginger syrup
Buttermilk Pancake$5.00
1 of our house made buttermilk pancakes
FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
Single Specialty Pancake$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
One Pancake$4.00
