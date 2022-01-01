Lower East Side American restaurants you'll love

The Diplomat image

SOUPS • TAPAS

The Diplomat

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Salad$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
The Diplomac$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
Warm Chocolate Brownie$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
More about The Diplomat
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
One Smash Burger!$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
Westsider Nachos (Regular)$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
Classic Beer Battered Cod$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
Birch image

SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Birch

459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Spare Ribs$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
Hatched Handpie$5.00
Strawberry
Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
More about Birch
Mac Shack image

 

Mac Shack

1701 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mac Shack

