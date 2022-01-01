Lower East Side bars & lounges you'll love
More about The Diplomat
SOUPS • TAPAS
The Diplomat
815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Peach Salad
|$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
|The Diplomac
|$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
|Warm Chocolate Brownie
|$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
More about Red Lion Pub
Red Lion Pub
1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.49
About as Wisconsin as it gets. We beer batter and deep-fry these delicious Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and serve them up hot with a side of Ranch.
|Cauliflower Wings
|$8.00
All of the flavor of our delicious wings breaded and fried and delivered in a veg friendly format.
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|One Smash Burger!
|$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
|Westsider Nachos (Regular)
|$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
|Classic Beer Battered Cod
|$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Masa Empanada Bar
1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Argentine Beef - (A)
|$4.00
Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies
|Chicken Tinga - (T)
|$3.00
Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile
|Wisco Corn - (W)
|$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
More about Birch
SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Birch
459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smoked Spare Ribs
|$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
|Hatched Handpie
|$5.00
Strawberry
|Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips
|$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips