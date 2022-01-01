Lower East Side bars & lounges you'll love

Lower East Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Lower East Side

The Diplomat image

SOUPS • TAPAS

The Diplomat

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Salad$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
The Diplomac$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
Warm Chocolate Brownie$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
More about The Diplomat
Red Lion Pub image

 

Red Lion Pub

1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.49
About as Wisconsin as it gets. We beer batter and deep-fry these delicious Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and serve them up hot with a side of Ranch.
Cauliflower Wings$8.00
All of the flavor of our delicious wings breaded and fried and delivered in a veg friendly format.
Boneless Wings$11.99
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
More about Red Lion Pub
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
One Smash Burger!$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
Westsider Nachos (Regular)$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
Classic Beer Battered Cod$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
La Masa Empanada Bar image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Argentine Beef - (A)$4.00
Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies
Chicken Tinga - (T)$3.00
Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile
Wisco Corn - (W)$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
Birch image

SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Birch

459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Spare Ribs$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
Hatched Handpie$5.00
Strawberry
Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
More about Birch
Kompali image

 

Kompali

1205 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja fish$3.75
Beer Battered fresh white fish, cabbage chipotle cream
Al Pastor$3.50
Marinated split roasted pork, grilled pineapple cilantro onions
Argentinian Steak$3.75
Marinated steak in chimichurri sauce
More about Kompali

