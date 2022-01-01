Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lower East Side

Lower East Side restaurants
Toast

Lower East Side restaurants that serve burritos

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Salsa-chicken, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream & guacamole in a flour tortilla
Egg Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla, red pepper, green pepper, onion, tomato, scrambled eggs, and queso blanco. Served with fruit salad and salsa.
Bean & Chicken Burrito$9.00
Salsa-chicken, black beans, queso blanco, onions, & tomato
More about Beans & Barley
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Choice of sausage or bacon (sub vegan chorizo +3) with scrambled eggs, crispy tots, black beans, pico de gallo, fresh avocoado, melted mozzarella, hollandaise and a dash of Valentina hot Sauce.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

