Burritos in Lower East Side

More about Beans & Barley
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
Salsa-chicken, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream & guacamole in a flour tortilla
|Egg Burrito
|$10.50
Flour tortilla, red pepper, green pepper, onion, tomato, scrambled eggs, and queso blanco. Served with fruit salad and salsa.
|Bean & Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Salsa-chicken, black beans, queso blanco, onions, & tomato
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Choice of sausage or bacon (sub vegan chorizo +3) with scrambled eggs, crispy tots, black beans, pico de gallo, fresh avocoado, melted mozzarella, hollandaise and a dash of Valentina hot Sauce.