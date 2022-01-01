Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lower East Side

Go
Lower East Side restaurants
Toast

Lower East Side restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pinenut Sandwich$10.00
Our chicken pinenut salad, made with lemon-shallot mayonnaise. On white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Cajun rubbed grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on a pretzel roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast (plain, or with today's marinade), lettuce, tomato, mayo, and scallions on a pretzel roll.
More about Beans & Barley
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Lower East Side

Reuben

Chips And Salsa

Banana Smoothies

Mango Smoothies

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Nachos

Map

More near Lower East Side to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston