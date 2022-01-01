Grilled chicken in Lower East Side
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Chicken Feature
|$13.95
Grilled, boneless chicken breast (plain or with today's marinade) served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, and a roll with butter.
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Grilled chicken breast (plain, or with today's marinade), lettuce, tomato, mayo, and scallions on a pretzel roll.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Nice Grilled Chicken Sammy
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, heirloom tomato, sweet pickles, & mayo on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Masa Empanada Bar
1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee
|Aji Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
Fresh grilled asparagus, queso fresco cheese, and aji amarillo aioli on Ciabatta
|Grilled Chicken Pesto - (PC)
|$4.00
Grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto, grape tomato