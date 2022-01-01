Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lower East Side

Lower East Side restaurants
Lower East Side restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Feature$13.95
Grilled, boneless chicken breast (plain or with today's marinade) served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, and a roll with butter.
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled chicken breast (plain, or with today's marinade), lettuce, tomato, mayo, and scallions on a pretzel roll.
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nice Grilled Chicken Sammy$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, heirloom tomato, sweet pickles, & mayo on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
La Masa Empanada Bar image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Aji Grilled Chicken$11.00
Fresh grilled asparagus, queso fresco cheese, and aji amarillo aioli on Ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Pesto - (PC)$4.00
Grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto, grape tomato
