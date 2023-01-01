Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Lower East Side

Go
Lower East Side restaurants
Toast

Lower East Side restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LBGTQ+$10.50
Jerk-seasoned chicken with our spicy Diablo dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion, nestled inside of a flour tortilla. Served until 3:00.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wrap$12.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce wrapped with baja slaw, pickled red onions and pineapple.
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.
Consumer pic

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken - (JC)$5.00
Spicy jerk seasoned chicken w/ red bell peppers & red onions
More about La Masa Empanada Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lower East Side

Reuben

Mango Smoothies

Curry

Pies

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Banana Cream Pies

Map

More near Lower East Side to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1762 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (495 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston