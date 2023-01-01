Jerk chicken in Lower East Side
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|LBGTQ+
|$10.50
Jerk-seasoned chicken with our spicy Diablo dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion, nestled inside of a flour tortilla. Served until 3:00.
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce wrapped with baja slaw, pickled red onions and pineapple.