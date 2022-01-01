Riverwest bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Riverwest

Company Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Company Butter Burger$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
Burger of the Week 2/1$10.00
Banana Ketchup, Tropical Slaw, Pork Belly, American Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Roll.
Impossible Burger$11.50
Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Arugula!, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Pretzel Roll. Vegan.
More about Company Brewing
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Cafe Corazon

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC$7.00
8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC$3.50
4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
WET BURRITO$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
More about Cafe Corazon
Nessun Dorma image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nessun Dorma

2778 N Weil St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
More about Nessun Dorma

