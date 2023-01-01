Burritos in Riverwest
Riverwest restaurants that serve burritos
More about Company Brewing - Riverwest
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing - Riverwest
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|BRUNCH CHORIZO BURRITO
|$10.00
Chorizo, Potato, Chili Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Sour Cream and Pineapple Chutney on the side
Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Milk, Sesame
More about Café Corazón - Riverwest
GRILL
Café Corazón - Riverwest
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|NAKED WET DINNER COMBO BURRITO
|$15.00
|COMBO WET DINNER BURRITO
|$15.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
|VEGAN TOFU BURRITO
|$11.50
Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla