Burritos in Riverwest

Riverwest restaurants
Riverwest restaurants that serve burritos

Company Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing - Riverwest

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUNCH CHORIZO BURRITO$10.00
Chorizo, Potato, Chili Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Sour Cream and Pineapple Chutney on the side
Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Milk, Sesame
More about Company Brewing - Riverwest
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Café Corazón - Riverwest

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
NAKED WET DINNER COMBO BURRITO$15.00
COMBO WET DINNER BURRITO$15.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
VEGAN TOFU BURRITO$11.50
Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla
More about Café Corazón - Riverwest
