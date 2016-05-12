Walker's Point restaurants you'll love
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Broccolini
|$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
|Hotel Madrid Paella
|$23.90
shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)
|Steak Tosta
|$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli (df)
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|The Big Latke Waffle
|$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
|Reubeneski
|$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Slider
|$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$11.00
Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.
|Hot Mess
|$11.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.
Carriage House
524 S 2nd St, Milwaukee
|Dragon chicken
|$5.00
Fried chicken pieces, house hoisin sauce, shredded cabbage, green onion, lime
|Donate individual meals for those in need
Meal will be donated to those individuals & families who have requested assistance.
|Sake Sangria Double Serving
|$10.00
Our Cheap & Delicious Sake Sangria for 2 (or maybe just for you). Just pour over ice and Enjoy!
Sake, Pineapple, Jack Honey, Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters, Lime.
TACOS
The Laughing Taco
1033 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Potatoes
|$2.50
Potatoes with a savory tomato sauce in a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion.
|Chicken Tinga
|$2.75
Shredded chicken breast cooked in a zesty tomato and chipotle sauce
|3 for $12
|$12.00
Make a 3 pack with piratas and/or gringas tacos
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Lil' Naughty Burgers
|$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
|Side Biscuit & Gravy
|$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Corned Beef Hash
|$14.99
Slow Roasted Corned Beef - Baby Potato - Herbs - Onion - Eggs Any Style - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Toast
|Over Stuffed Croissant
|$13.99
Sausage - Bacon - Local Canadian Bacon - Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Potato
|Challah French Toast
|$10.99
Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Powder Sugar - Syrup - Butter
WRAPS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Great Lakes Distillery
616 W Virginia St, Milwaukee
|Rehorst Vodka 750ml
|$30.00
Distilled from 100% Wisconsin-grown wheat. 80 Proof/40% ABV
|Repeal Reserve Rye 375ml Bottle
|$40.00
The tradition continues. Our 5-year straight rye released to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition on December 5, 1933. Barreled on 12/5/16, and bottled on 12/5/21. Very Limited.
|Mini Bottle 5 Pack
|$30.00
50 ml bottles of seven spirits: Rehorst Vodka, Rehorst Citrus Honey, Rehorst Gin, Roaring Dan's Rum, and Kinnickinnic Whiskey.
TAPAS
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Smoked Baby Reds
|$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
|Patacon Con Huevo
|$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
|Sope de Vegetarianas
|$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
MobCraft Beer
505 S 5th St, Milwaukee
|Bigfoot Brownie Stout 16 oz. Beer Buddy
|$9.00
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle)
Pastry stout with coconuts, pecans, vanilla & lactose inspired by Festival Food's German chocolate cake brownie. 7.5% ABV
|Flanders Red 12 oz. can
|$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!)
A Flanders Red Ale aged in oak barrels. Notes of cherries, dried fruits, and kilned malts.
7.5% ABV
|Fish Fry Rye 12 oz. can
|$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Ale with caraway seeds. 6.1% ABV
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Smashburger
|$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|BLT
|$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on lightly toasted brioche.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Merenda
125 E National Ave, Milwaukee
|Braised Beef Short Rib Gnocchi
|$14.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs over housemade Carrot Gnocchi and Chili Roasted Cauliflower, topped with Soy Pickled Jalapenos.
|Sage Squash Gnocchi
|$12.00
Local Winter Squash Medley with Housemade Carrot Gnocchi tossed in a Sage Sherry Cream, topped with Pepitas and Fried Sage.
|Empanadas Vegetarianas
|$8.00
Savory Fried Pastry stuffed with Local Sweet Potato, Driftless Organics Chili Beans, Local Squash, Grilled Sweet Corn, and Sofrito. Served with Aji Dipping Sauce
4pc per order *GF *Vegan