Walker's Point restaurants you'll love

Walker's Point restaurants
Toast

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Broccolini$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
Hotel Madrid Paella$23.90
shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)
Steak Tosta$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli  (df)
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette image

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Latke Waffle$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
Reubeneski$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Slider$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
Vegan Brekkie Sammy$11.00
Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.
Hot Mess$11.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.
Carriage House image

 

Carriage House

524 S 2nd St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon chicken$5.00
Fried chicken pieces, house hoisin sauce, shredded cabbage, green onion, lime
Donate individual meals for those in need
Meal will be donated to those individuals & families who have requested assistance.
Sake Sangria Double Serving$10.00
Our Cheap & Delicious Sake Sangria for 2 (or maybe just for you). Just pour over ice and Enjoy!
Sake, Pineapple, Jack Honey, Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters, Lime.
The Laughing Taco image

TACOS

The Laughing Taco

1033 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potatoes$2.50
Potatoes with a savory tomato sauce in a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion.
Chicken Tinga$2.75
Shredded chicken breast cooked in a zesty tomato and chipotle sauce
3 for $12$12.00
Make a 3 pack with piratas and/or gringas tacos
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lil' Naughty Burgers$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
Side Biscuit & Gravy$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash$14.99
Slow Roasted Corned Beef - Baby Potato - Herbs - Onion - Eggs Any Style - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Toast
Over Stuffed Croissant$13.99
Sausage - Bacon - Local Canadian Bacon - Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Potato
Challah French Toast$10.99
Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Powder Sugar - Syrup - Butter
Great Lakes Distillery image

WRAPS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Great Lakes Distillery

616 W Virginia St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rehorst Vodka 750ml$30.00
Distilled from 100% Wisconsin-grown wheat. 80 Proof/40% ABV
Repeal Reserve Rye 375ml Bottle$40.00
The tradition continues. Our 5-year straight rye released to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition on December 5, 1933. Barreled on 12/5/16, and bottled on 12/5/21. Very Limited.
Mini Bottle 5 Pack$30.00
50 ml bottles of seven spirits: Rehorst Vodka, Rehorst Citrus Honey, Rehorst Gin, Roaring Dan's Rum, and Kinnickinnic Whiskey.
Engine Company No. 3 image

TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Baby Reds$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Patacon Con Huevo$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
Sope de Vegetarianas$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
MobCraft Beer image

 

MobCraft Beer

505 S 5th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bigfoot Brownie Stout 16 oz. Beer Buddy$9.00
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle)
Pastry stout with coconuts, pecans, vanilla & lactose inspired by Festival Food's German chocolate cake brownie. 7.5% ABV
Flanders Red 12 oz. can$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!)
A Flanders Red Ale aged in oak barrels. Notes of cherries, dried fruits, and kilned malts.
7.5% ABV
Fish Fry Rye 12 oz. can$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Ale with caraway seeds. 6.1% ABV
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smashburger$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on lightly toasted brioche.
La Merenda image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Merenda

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Beef Short Rib Gnocchi$14.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs over housemade Carrot Gnocchi and Chili Roasted Cauliflower, topped with Soy Pickled Jalapenos.
Sage Squash Gnocchi$12.00
Local Winter Squash Medley with Housemade Carrot Gnocchi tossed in a Sage Sherry Cream, topped with Pepitas and Fried Sage.
Empanadas Vegetarianas$8.00
Savory Fried Pastry stuffed with Local Sweet Potato, Driftless Organics Chili Beans, Local Squash, Grilled Sweet Corn, and Sofrito. Served with Aji Dipping Sauce
4pc per order *GF *Vegan
Burritos

French Toast

Chai Lattes

French Fries

Pancakes

