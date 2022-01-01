Walker's Point American restaurants you'll love
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Breakfast Slider
|$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$11.00
Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.
|Hot Mess
|$11.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Lil' Naughty Burgers
|$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
|Side Biscuit & Gravy
|$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
TAPAS
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smoked Baby Reds
|$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
|Patacon Con Huevo
|$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
|Sope de Vegetarianas
|$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf