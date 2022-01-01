Walker's Point American restaurants you'll love

Go
Walker's Point restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Walker's Point

The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Slider$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
Vegan Brekkie Sammy$11.00
Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.
Hot Mess$11.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lil' Naughty Burgers$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
Side Biscuit & Gravy$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
Engine Company No. 3 image

TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Baby Reds$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Patacon Con Huevo$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
Sope de Vegetarianas$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
More about Engine Company No. 3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Walker's Point

Burritos

French Toast

Chai Lattes

French Fries

Pancakes

Map

More near Walker's Point to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston