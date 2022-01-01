Walker's Point breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Walker's Point restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Walker's Point

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Broccolini$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
Hotel Madrid Paella$23.90
shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)
Steak Tosta$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli  (df)
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette image

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Latke Waffle$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
Reubeneski$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lil' Naughty Burgers$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
Side Biscuit & Gravy$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash$14.99
Slow Roasted Corned Beef - Baby Potato - Herbs - Onion - Eggs Any Style - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Toast
Over Stuffed Croissant$13.99
Sausage - Bacon - Local Canadian Bacon - Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Potato
Challah French Toast$10.99
Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Powder Sugar - Syrup - Butter
More about Toast
Engine Company No. 3 image

TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Baby Reds$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Patacon Con Huevo$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
Sope de Vegetarianas$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
More about Engine Company No. 3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Walker's Point

Burritos

French Toast

Chai Lattes

French Fries

Pancakes

Map

More near Walker's Point to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston