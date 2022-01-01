Walker's Point breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Walker's Point
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Broccolini
|$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
|Hotel Madrid Paella
|$23.90
shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)
|Steak Tosta
|$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli (df)
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|The Big Latke Waffle
|$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
|Reubeneski
|$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Lil' Naughty Burgers
|$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
|Side Biscuit & Gravy
|$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
More about Toast
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash
|$14.99
Slow Roasted Corned Beef - Baby Potato - Herbs - Onion - Eggs Any Style - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Toast
|Over Stuffed Croissant
|$13.99
Sausage - Bacon - Local Canadian Bacon - Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Potato
|Challah French Toast
|$10.99
Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Powder Sugar - Syrup - Butter
More about Engine Company No. 3
TAPAS
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smoked Baby Reds
|$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
|Patacon Con Huevo
|$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
|Sope de Vegetarianas
|$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf