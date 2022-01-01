Barbacoas in Walker's Point
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$12.60
Moroccan-spiced beef, red cabbage, goat cheese, lime crema, radish
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Barbacoa Hash Skillet
|$14.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Papa Rojas - Roasted Poblanos - Onions - Cheese Sauce - Eggs - Fried Jalapenos - Choice of Toast
|Barbacoa Sopes
|$14.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Poached Eggs - Roasted Poblanos - Classic Hollandaise - Corn Sopes - Choice of Potato
|Barbacoa Beef Burrito
|$13.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Black Beans - Mexican Rice - Cilantro - Salsa Roja - Poblano Peppers - Queso Fresco - Sour Cream - Choice of Potatoes