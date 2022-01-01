Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Walker's Point

Barbacoa Tacos image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

Barbacoa Tacos$12.60
Moroccan-spiced beef, red cabbage, goat cheese, lime crema, radish
Item pic

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

Barbacoa Hash Skillet$14.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Papa Rojas - Roasted Poblanos - Onions - Cheese Sauce - Eggs - Fried Jalapenos - Choice of Toast
Barbacoa Sopes$14.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Poached Eggs - Roasted Poblanos - Classic Hollandaise - Corn Sopes - Choice of Potato
Barbacoa Beef Burrito$13.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Black Beans - Mexican Rice - Cilantro - Salsa Roja - Poblano Peppers - Queso Fresco - Sour Cream - Choice of Potatoes
