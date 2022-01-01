Burritos in Walker's Point

Go
Walker's Point restaurants
Toast

Walker's Point restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bites$15.40
chicken, chorizo, olives, Spanish rice, queso, pico de gallo, avocado lime crema
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Potato & Chorizo Burrito image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Potato & Chorizo Burrito$12.00
Pork or soy Chorizo, potatoes, onions, peppers, black bean dip and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla smothered in a housemade verde salsa with sour cream drizzle. Topped with 2 sunny side eggs and pico de gallo
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Tinga Breakfast Burrito image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tinga Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chicken Tinga, scrambled *eggs, potato, bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo smothered with guajillo sauce and crema
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Walker's Point

Pancakes

French Fries

French Toast

Pies

Map

More near Walker's Point to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston