Burritos in Walker's Point
Walker's Point restaurants that serve burritos
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Burrito Bites
|$15.40
chicken, chorizo, olives, Spanish rice, queso, pico de gallo, avocado lime crema
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Potato & Chorizo Burrito
|$12.00
Pork or soy Chorizo, potatoes, onions, peppers, black bean dip and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla smothered in a housemade verde salsa with sour cream drizzle. Topped with 2 sunny side eggs and pico de gallo