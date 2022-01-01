Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Walker's Point
/
Milwaukee
/
Walker's Point
/
Cappuccino
Walker's Point restaurants that serve cappuccino
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
Avg 4.8
(215 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.25
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$4.99
Cappuccino
$5.00
Espresso - Choice of Milk
More about Toast
Browse other tasty dishes in Walker's Point
Hot Chocolate
Chai Lattes
Cake
Tacos
Burritos
Croissants
French Toast
Veggie Burritos
More near Walker's Point to explore
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Bay View
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
East Side
Avg 5
(14 restaurants)
East Town
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bronzeville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Riverwest
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston