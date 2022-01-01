Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Walker's Point

Go
Walker's Point restaurants
Toast

Walker's Point restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Ham Salad Tartine
Smoked Black Forest Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Pimento Pepper, Boston Bibb Lettuce. Choice of a Half or Whole Portion Served Open-Faced
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Don's Chopped Salad$7.95
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese, and Ranch Dressing on side. Add bacon and Don's famous fried chicken breast for extra deliciousness!
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor

